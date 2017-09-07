Pedestrian struck by multiple drivers in Greenville Co. identified by coroner

Greenville County Coroner Kent Dill confirms that one person is dead after a crash in the county Thursday night.

According SC Highway Patrol, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at N Franklin Road and Old Buncombe Road.

The coroner said 30-year-old Ismael Desiderio Ramirez Lopez of Greenville was killed after crossing into the path of an oncoming car. Lopez was subsequently struck by four vehicles, all of which stopped except one.

He suffered multiple blunt force trauma to the head and chest.

