Police: 3 officers, 1 passenger struck by unrelated vehicle after chase, crash in Liberty

Police said multiple officers were hurt in Liberty after a chase and subsequent crash Thursday night.

According to Easley Police Chief Tim Tollison, Easley police were involved in a short vehicle pursuit on Hwy 123 going towards Clemson when the suspect vehicle crossed the NB lane of traffic and crashed on the other side of 123 into the woods.

Tollison said officers were trying to apprehend the driver and had gotten the passenger out of the suspect vehicle when a vehicle, unrelated to the chase and previous crash, struck 3 officers and another woman.

Tollison said two Easley Police Department officers, one Pickens County deputy and the female passenger in the suspect vehicle were all struck by the vehicle. The Easley police officers sustained non-life threatening injuries, however there is currently no word on the condition of the Pickens County deputy or female passenger in the suspect vehicle.

There is no word on any charges to be filed at this time.

The crash is now under control, said Tollison. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Police: Water to be drawn from Lake Lure in preparation for Irma

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.