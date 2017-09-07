Wind testing at Clemson shows how strong tropical force winds could be in the Upstate

UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.

The thought of a hurricane isn't too far from the minds of those at the Clemson Wind Load Testing Facility. They are located off the appropriately (and intentionally) named Hugo Drive, and specialize in wind speed.

"We owe this whole facility to the efforts after Hurricane Hugo," said Bill Ashman, who works in the facility.

The devastation that came from Hugo in 1989 made way for testing to prevent that same sort of devastation from happening again.

"We measure the pressure on the exteriors of the building and we can pass that information along to the designer to say 'you need to build to this amount of pressure'," Ashman explained.

The wind tunnel at the facility also gives people a chance to see what the tropical storm-force winds from Irma could feel like in the Upstate. The area could experience winds around 60 miles an hour.

"We will probably see some damage," said Ashman. "Trees coming down, power lines coming down."

Ashman said one big worry is that what's left from Irma in the Upstate, could end up on rural roads and in towns.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.