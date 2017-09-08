Greenville County prepares for strong winds, flooding ahead of Hurricane Irma

UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.

People are bracing themselves for the storm as Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean and soon, onto land in Florida.

Officials say Georgia and the Carolinas are next in its path.

"Flash flooding, rivers may rise, isolated tornadoes and strong winds are all possibilities here in the Upstate," said Jessica Stumpf, Planning Coordinator for Greenville County Emergency Management.

On Thursday, emergency management officials met to make plans for a possible disaster.

"If there is an issue with downed trees and power lines, there's an agency that handles that. If we need firefighting resources or search and rescue, we have people who take care of that. If it's a law enforcement issue or if we need security, we have an agency that will take care of that. Everyone plays their own role in this," Stumpf explained.

Stumpf said Greenville County is closely monitoring the hurricane and prepared for what may come this way.

Greenville County Emergency Management said people should have an emergency kit on hand, including batteries, water, medication, flashlights and first aid.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.