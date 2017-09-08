IBHS Research Center warns of Irma winds heading to SC

Researchers at the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety in South Carolina have kept a close eye on Hurricane Irma. Their facility generates hurricane conditions in an airplane hangar.

They look for ways to improve building methods so homes can survive strong storms like Irma.

Anne Cope, Senior Vice President, says a strong foundation will go a long way during a hurricane.

"It's in the connections,” said Cope. “It's in the small things that are behind the wall - that's what really keeps the houses together."

In one simulation, they placed hundreds of sensors throughout two homes. They learned by just adding a few extra pieces to the foundation they doubled the strength of the home.

Chris Flynn, Plant Operations Manager, says you want to make sure your home is connected tightly from the roof to its foundation.

"It's really a connected system, so it’s all about making sure that the roof is tied to the wall and the wall is tied to the floor,” explained Flynn. “There are various ways to achieve that."

If your home is already built and not fortified, Cope reaffirmed boarding up windows and locking exterior doors in the case of evacuations. It’s also wise to close interior doors.

Hurricane Irma could generate winds from the coast to the inland as far as Greenville from 60 to over 100 miles per hour. Cope says that kind of wind strength will act as if its pulling on your home.

"Critical point if one of these doors or windows is busted open by the wind, now you've let mother nature into the house,” explained Cope, “She's going to try and come in there and open it up like a balloon.

