Coroner: 1 dead after crash that blocked I-385 South near Mauldi - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: 1 dead after crash that blocked I-385 South near Mauldin overnight

Posted: Updated:
On the vehicles that was towed from the scene (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 8, 2017) On the vehicles that was towed from the scene (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 8, 2017)
MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers and the coroner are investigating a deadly crash that blocked I-385 South near Bridges Road in Mauldin early Friday morning.

The crash happened around midnight.

The road was blocked until around 3 a.m. when lanes reopened.

A towing company said two damaged cars were hauled away from the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed one person was killed in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS - Police: 3 officers, 1 passenger struck by unrelated vehicle after chase, crash in Liberty

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.