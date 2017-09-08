Coroner: 1 dead after crash that blocked I-385 South near Mauldin overnight

On the vehicles that was towed from the scene (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 8, 2017)

Troopers and the coroner are investigating a deadly crash that blocked I-385 South near Bridges Road in Mauldin early Friday morning.

The crash happened around midnight.

The road was blocked until around 3 a.m. when lanes reopened.

A towing company said two damaged cars were hauled away from the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed one person was killed in the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

