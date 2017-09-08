Troopers: Deadly crash blocking busy road in Simpsonville - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Deadly crash blocking busy road in Simpsonville

First responder vehicles block Fairview Road (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 8, 2017) First responder vehicles block Fairview Road (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 8, 2017)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said they are investigating a deadly crash that blocked Fairview Road in Simpsonville Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. south of the Harrison Bridge Road intersection.

Troopers confirmed at 8 a.m. that the crash involved a fatality.

The coroner was called to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

