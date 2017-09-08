Coroner identifies man killed in Simpsonville crash - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner identifies man killed in Simpsonville crash

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said they are investigating a deadly crash that blocked Fairview Road in Simpsonville Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. south of the Harrison Bridge Road intersection.

Troopers confirmed at 8 a.m. that the crash involved a fatality.

Troopers said a 20-year-old was driving north in a 1998 Mazda when the car crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup that was heading south.

The 20-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. He was identified as Craig Maurice Taylor Jr. of Gray Court.

The driver of the pickup, a man from Bakersville, NC, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

