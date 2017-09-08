Week 3: Greer to face Daniel in the Game of the Week - FOX Carolina 21

Week 3: Greer to face Daniel in the Game of the Week

The Greer Yellow Jackets will face the Daniel Lions in week three for the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

FOX Carolina will also have crews at the following games:

  • TL Hanna at Belton-Honea Path
  • Pendleton at Berea.
  • Chapman at Chesnee.
  • Greenville at Christ Church
  • Easley at Wren
  • Wade Hampton an Eastside
  • JL Mann at Hillcrest
  • Woodmont at Mauldin

Look for highlights from these games and scores from all Upstate games starting at 10:30 p.m. on Friday Night Blitz.

You can also see photos, score updates, and more on our Friday Night Blitz page.

