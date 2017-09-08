Greenville man sentenced to prison after 2015 deadly DUI accident

The solicitor’s office said a Greenville man was sentenced to eight years in prison for driving drunk and fleeing the scene of an accident that killed a passenger.

Francisco Bravo Gutierrez was found guilty on Thursday of felony DUI resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

In September 2015, Gutierrez was driving a pickup truck in a mobile home park and hit the gas when 52-year-old Silvestre Garcia Pina was trying to get out of the bed of the truck. Pina fell, hit his head, and died.

Gutierrez jumped out of his truck and ran off. He never called 911 to report the accident or seek help for the victim. He was arrested when he returned to his home a short time later.

Investigators said Gutierrez had a blood alcohol content between .10 percent and .13 percent at the time of the accident.

