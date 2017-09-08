South Carolina launches phone hotline for Hurricane Irma questions

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said South Carolina residents who have questions about Hurricane Irma can now call a toll-free hotline.

Operators will be staffing the Public Information Phone System (PIPS) 24 hours a day for as long as is needed before, during, and after the storm to answer questions about the state’s response or safety precautions people should take.

The phone number is 1-866-246-0133.

SC EMD said the Emergency Operations Center is activated at Operating Condition Three as state agencies prepare for any possible effects from Hurricane Irma.

OPCON 3 ensures the appropriate specific hazard emergency plans are activated and ready if emergency conditions arise.

