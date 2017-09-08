Shelter pets in Irma's path being flown to Greenville County Animal Care

Greenville County Animal Care to have free dog adoptions on Saturday, March 11. (Source: Greenville Co. Animal Care website)

Greenville County Animal Care is having a free adoption event Friday afternoon after officials said shelter pets being evacuated from Hurricane Irma are being flown in to be housed at the Greenville shelter.

Bob Mihalic, a spokesman for the county, said GCAC is a hub shelter for emergencies and will be receiving dogs and cats from shelters from Florida and the Carolina coast that need to be evacuated before the hurricane hits.

“The pets are documented, healthy and adoptable,” Mihalic said. “Citizens can truly make a difference in Irma support by adopting a cat or dog from Animal Care—giving that pet a loving home—and creating more room in the shelter for additional animals.”

Mihalic said free adoptions will be offered from 3 p.m. until the shelter closes.

