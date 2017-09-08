Samaritan’s Purse send cargo plane filled with relief supplies to Caribbean

North Carolina-based Samaritan’s Purse sent a cargo jet to the Caribbean on Friday after Hurricane Irma devastated the area.

Samaritan's Purse said its DC-8 cargo jet was loaded with supplies and left for the island of St. Maarten Friday morning. The plane is carrying hygiene kits, blankets, and rolls of heavy-duty plastic sheeting for emergency shelters to distribute to more than 2,000 families.

The humanitarian aid group said 95 percent of the island's houses have been damaged and 60 percent were left uninhabitable.

