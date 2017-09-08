Police: Spartanburg man arrested for aggravated assault - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Spartanburg man arrested for aggravated assault

Bryant Stripling. (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center). Bryant Stripling. (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center).
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police said a Spartanburg man was arrested on Tuesday for aggravated assault and battery.

According to police, Bryant Stripling was arrested on the charge stemming from an incident that occurred in July. According the incident report, the victim was found approximately 15 feet down a hill behind their residence. The incident report stated that the victim had injuries correlating with an assault. 

The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

Stripling has been released from custody, according to online jail records. 

