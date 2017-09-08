SCDNR recommends people secure boats ahead of Irma winds

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is recommending the state's boat owners properly secure their boats in preparation for the high winds expected with Hurricane Irma. There are preventative measures boat owners should take if they are not able to remove their boat from the water and secure it. Boat owners should add extra ropes and tie the boat along different places on the dock in order to prevent the cleats from pulling out. The organization also advises to add ropes to older floating docks.

SCDNR stated that it is the responsibility of boat owners to remove boats or docks that are swept away from the water. The agency stated boat owners should not try to retrieve a boat or dock during high winds.

SCDNR warned boaters to be cautious after the storm and be on the look out for trees, floating debris, and down power lines.

