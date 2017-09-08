Deputies: Mother charged with child neglect after children found living in filthy motel room

Spartanburg County deputies said a woman was arrested after two children were found living in a filthy, bug infested motel room.

Deputies said they were initially called to the motel on Hospitality Drive on Tuesday about an abandoned child.

A maintenance man called 911 after finding a 9-year-old boy alone in the room, deputies said.

Deputies said the floor of the room was littered with dirty laundry and food crumbs. Trash bags were also on the beg where the boy told deputies he slept, and deputies noted insects were everywhere, even crawling in the bath tub.

Deputies said DSS was called to the scene and an emergency protective custody was put in place for the 9-year-old and a 3-year-old who also lived in the room.

The children’s mother, Kaneshia Wilson, was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of child neglect.

