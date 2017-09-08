Emergency shelters to open in Upstate ahead of storm

Several Upstate locations are opening severe weather shelters over the weekend for evacuees fleeing Hurricane Irma.

Irma, which is expected to move through Florida and Georgia early in the week, could send heavy rain and storm winds into the Upstate.

The city of Fountain Inn said it is opening an emergency shelter on Monday for anyone who doesn't feel safe in their homes during the coming storm

The Fountain Inn Activities Center at 610 Fairview St. will be open at noon on Monday. Meals and water will be provided, but those seeking shelter are asked to bring medications and bedding. Pets will be allowed in a crate at the shelter provided they have current vaccinations.

The center can hold a maximum of 300 people.

Miracle Hill Ministries are opening shelters on Sunday or Monday at the following four locations:

Greenville Rescue Mission- 575 W. Washington St. in Greenville

Spartanburg Rescue Mission- 189 N. Forest St. in Spartanburg

Shepherd's Gate- 11 Regency Hill Dr. in Greenville

Cherokee County Rescue Mission - 227 Henderson St. in Gaffney

A decision about the exact time of the shelters' opening will be decided on the path of the storm.

