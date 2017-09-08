Emergency shelters to open in Upstate ahead of storm - FOX Carolina 21

Emergency shelters to open in Upstate ahead of storm

Posted: Updated:
Shelter open sign (Apr. 5, 2017/FOX Carolina) Shelter open sign (Apr. 5, 2017/FOX Carolina)
FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Several Upstate locations are opening severe weather shelters over the weekend for evacuees fleeing Hurricane Irma.

Irma, which is expected to move through Florida and Georgia early in the week, could send heavy rain and storm winds into the Upstate.

The city of Fountain Inn said it is opening an emergency shelter on Monday for anyone who doesn't feel safe in their homes during the coming storm

The Fountain Inn Activities Center at 610 Fairview St. will be open at noon on Monday. Meals and water will be provided, but those seeking shelter are asked to bring medications and bedding. Pets will be allowed in a crate at the shelter provided they have current vaccinations.

The center can hold a maximum of 300 people.

Miracle Hill Ministries are opening shelters on Sunday or Monday at the following four locations:

  • Greenville Rescue Mission- 575 W. Washington St. in Greenville
  • Spartanburg Rescue Mission- 189 N. Forest St. in Spartanburg
  • Shepherd's Gate- 11 Regency Hill Dr. in Greenville
  • Cherokee County Rescue Mission - 227 Henderson St. in Gaffney

A decision about the exact time of the shelters' opening will be decided on the path of the storm.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Photo GalleriesMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW

    Photos from Week 3 of Upstate high school football

    Photos from Week 3 of Upstate high school football

    Week 3 of high school football kicks off in the Upstate. (9/8/17)
     

    More >

    Week 3 of high school football kicks off in the Upstate. (9/8/17)
     

    More >

  • SLIDESHOW

    Baby turtles head to Georgia Aquarium during Irma

    Baby turtles head to Georgia Aquarium during Irma

    Baby turtles head to the Georgia Aquarium to ensure their safety during Hurricane Irma.

    More >

    Baby turtles head to the Georgia Aquarium to ensure their safety during Hurricane Irma.

    More >

  • SLIDESHOW

    Couture for a Cause

    Couture for a Cause

    Couture for a Cause is a unique event for artists, designers and students to participate in a runway competition with all proceeds going to benefit the Greenville chapter of the American Cancer Society.  All of the pieces were constructed of recyclable and/or repurposed materials and modeled on the runway by cancer survivors of all ages. FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn emceed the event. (9/7/17)

    More >

    Couture for a Cause is a unique event for artists, designers and students to participate in a runway competition with all proceeds going to benefit the Greenville chapter of the American Cancer Society.  All of the pieces were constructed of recyclable and/or repurposed materials and modeled on the runway by cancer survivors of all ages. FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn emceed the event. (9/7/17)

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.