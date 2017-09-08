Rutherford Co. deputies searching for missing teen - FOX Carolina 21

Rutherford Co. deputies searching for missing teen

Posted: Updated:
Jessica Reece (Source: RCSO) Jessica Reece (Source: RCSO)
Jonathan Jackson (Source: RCSO) Jonathan Jackson (Source: RCSO)
RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old.

Deputies said Jessica Darlene Reece was last seen Sep. 8. She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

She may be traveling with 18-year-old Jonathan Jackson, deputies said. Jackson is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911.

