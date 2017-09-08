Deputies: Upstate man kidnapped victim at gunpoint after asking for place to stay

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing multiple charges including kidnapping after a violent incident on Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched to a location on Timberlake One Circle after a victim said he has been held hostage by 27-year-old Michael Allan Underwood.

According to deputies, Underwood was familiar with the victim and came to his house on Blackjack Road around 11:30 p.m. and asked to spend the night. Arrest warrants indicate that while armed with a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, Underwood punched the victim in the face and held him at gunpoint until 7:30 a.m. the following morning.

When Underwood went into another room, deputies said the victim was able to flee in a vehicle to the road where they found him.

Deputies located Underwood on Blackjack Road where they said he temporarily barricaded himself inside the home but later surrendered. He was arrested and charged with kidnapping, third-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm.

He is currently behind held at the Oconee County Detention Center.

