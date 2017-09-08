Spartanburg man convicted of murder in 'senseless' shooting

The latest track of Irma take it into Florida as a major hurricane on Saturday, then moves it north into Georgia for Monday. Impacts in the Upstate would begin around Monday morning.More >
A woman was airlifted to the hospital and three law enforcement officers suffered minor injuries after a series of crashes on US 123 Thursday night.More >
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, urging citizens to prepare for possible landfall from Hurricane Irma.More >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >
On Friday after Governor Henry McMaster said he would not be enacting a statewide order regarding school closings, Upstate districts issued statements regarding their plans.More >
Troopers said they are investigating a deadly crash that blocked Fairview Road in Simpsonville Friday morning.More >
Police say the school is on lockdown and police are searching the building.More >
Police and the SWAT team responded to the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Ohio's capital city.More >
A grandmother and another adult are accused of keeping her 9-year-old granddaughter padlocked inside a dog kennel in a house in southeastern Wisconsin.More >
Week 3 of high school football kicks off in the Upstate. (9/8/17)
Baby turtles head to the Georgia Aquarium to ensure their safety during Hurricane Irma.More >
Couture for a Cause is a unique event for artists, designers and students to participate in a runway competition with all proceeds going to benefit the Greenville chapter of the American Cancer Society. All of the pieces were constructed of recyclable and/or repurposed materials and modeled on the runway by cancer survivors of all ages. FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn emceed the event. (9/7/17)More >
On Thursday, Bob Jones University students began setting up the display of 2,977 American flags on campus. Each of the flags represents one of the 2,977 victims from 115 different countries who perished in the 2011 terror attacks on September 11. The display will remain in place through the morning of Thursday, September 14. (9/7/17)
Redemption Church preparing to shelter Irma evacuees. (9/6/17)More >
Tryon International Equestrian Center takes in Florida horses evacuated due to Hurricane Irma. (9/6/17)
Family Promise of Anderson County will host its homeless for the homeless event September 8-9 at the Anderson Civic Center’s William Floyd Amphitheater. "Box families" will spend the night at the amphitheater in the "box city" Friday with only a cardboard home and the bare essentials.More >
Members of the Henderson County Technical Rescue team, along with four other North Carolina Swift Water Rescue Strike Teams, completed their Hurricane Harvey response deployment and will return to NC on Wednesday.More >
A vigil for DREAMers was held in front of the Peace Center to stand in solidarity with those affected by President Trump's recent decision to end DACA.More >
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources shared photos of its officers in Louisiana, offering aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.More >
