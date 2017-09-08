Spartanburg man convicted of murder in 'senseless' shooting

The Solicitor's Office said a man will spend life behind bars after he was convicted of murdering one person and seriously injuring two others.

Officials said a fight at a home on Howard Street in July 2015 prompted a deadly shooting. When deputies arrived on scene they found the body of 37-year-old Robert Lee Hull along with two other victims with gunshot wounds.

Hull had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Felshunti Daquan Clark and Holmes Andrew Simpson-Davis were both charged in connection with the case. Simpson-Davis was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Clark turned himself in after the deadly shooting and was charged with first-degree assault and battery by mob, and two counts of second-degree assault and battery by mob.

Simpson-Davis, 26, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday after being convicted in a jury trial. He had a prior criminal record which included convictions for weapon offenses, property crime and drug charges.

