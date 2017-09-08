Sheriff: Inmate, jailer charged in jury tampering case

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said Friday that two people had been charged in connection with a jury tampering case in the county.

Taylor said the charges come from a jury trial during a drug case tried in General Sessions Court the week of August 21.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Ivy Veal West, a Union County Jailer, was charged for delivering a message given to her by inmate Demarcus Simuel in reference to Simuel's case. West intended to make contact with a seated juror on the case.

Simuel was on trial for several charges, including trafficking meth, unlawful conduct of a child and weapons law violations.

The case was investigated by Union County Narcotics officers.

West was charged with misconduct in office. Simuel, who is currently being held in SCDC, was charged with obstructing justice.

MORE NEWS: Pedestrian struck by multiple drivers in Greenville Co. identified by coroner

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.