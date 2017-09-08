LATEST Irma track still brings heavy rain and wind locally

The latest track of Irma take it into Florida as a major hurricane on Sunday, possibly a cat 5, then moves it north into Georgia for Monday. Impacts in the Upstate would begin around Monday morning, and last through Tuesday morning before slowly winding down.

Evacuations have been ordered for South Carolina barrier islands including Hilton Head and Fripp Islands for 3-6 foot storm surge and strong winds late Sunday into Monday.

Currently Irma is a Cat 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds and moving just north of Cuba and will approach south Florida late tonight into Saturday. A landfall in Miami or just west is possible, then it would move either through or along Florida’s coast toward the Upstate. Hurricane Warnings are out for South Florida.

A Carolina or Georgia coast landfall can't be ruled out, but at this time, the chances for that happening are decreasing. Even still, remain extremely vigilant along the SC coast in case any track changes occur. Also remain vigilant to possible storm surge near Hilton Head despite the center tracking over Florida.

8am-12pm Monday: Winds start to pick up and some rain bands approach. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. with scattered showers.

12pm-5pm Monday: Winds start gusting at 30-40 mph, HEAVY rainfall approaches.

5pm-11pm Monday: Right now this looks like the worst of it with heavy rain, continued high winds with gusts as high as 50 mph in northeast GA. Some tornadoes will also be possible. Expect some downed trees and power lines during this time, especially with the saturated ground.

11pm Monday-6am Tuesday: Rain, wind, and an isolated tornado risk will continue but these threats will gradually lower and decrease toward sunrise Tuesday. Generally breezy weather is expected through Tuesday, but the threat for widespread rain will lessen.

TIMING AND INTENSITY IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE! If the track or speed of the system changes, so will all of our impacts.

In the mean-time expect sunny, pleasant fall weather around here! We won’t see a drop of rain until late Sunday night into early Monday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.