City of Easley trash pickup rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma

Easley residents won't need to set out their garbage for pickup on Tuesday.

The City of Easley has made slight changes to pickup schedules in the area due to Hurricane Irma.

Monday's garbage route will carry on normally, but no garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, September 12. Instead, Tuesday's garbage route will be picked up on Wednesday.

Regularly scheduled garbage pickup will resume after Wednesday.

The following is a breakdown of the City of Easley garbage pickup schedule for the week of September 11:

Monday, September 11 - Normal garbage route will be picked up

Tuesday, September 12 - No collections (do not set anything at roadway)

Wednesday, September 13 - Tuesday's garbage route will be picked up

Thursday, September 14 - Normal garbage route will be picked up

Friday, September 15 - Normal garbage route will be picked up

