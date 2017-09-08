City of Easley trash pickup rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma - FOX Carolina 21

City of Easley trash pickup rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma

Posted: Updated:
Trash truck (File/FOX Carolina) Trash truck (File/FOX Carolina)
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Easley residents won't need to set out their garbage for pickup on Tuesday.

The City of Easley has made slight changes to pickup schedules in the area due to Hurricane Irma. 

Monday's garbage route will carry on normally, but no garbage will be picked up on Tuesday, September 12. Instead, Tuesday's garbage route will be picked up on Wednesday.

Regularly scheduled garbage pickup will resume after Wednesday.

The following is a breakdown of the City of Easley garbage pickup schedule for the week of September 11:

  • Monday, September 11 - Normal garbage route will be picked up
  • Tuesday, September 12 - No collections (do not set anything at roadway)
  • Wednesday, September 13 - Tuesday's garbage route will be picked up
  • Thursday, September 14 - Normal garbage route will be picked up
  • Friday, September 15 - Normal garbage route will be picked up

MORE NEWS: Pedestrian struck by multiple drivers in Greenville Co. identified by coroner 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.