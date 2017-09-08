Deputies seek 18-year-old fugitive wanted in Anderson carjacking - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies seek 18-year-old fugitive wanted in Anderson carjacking

Jerry Lee Spence (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook) Jerry Lee Spence (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with Anderson County Sheriff's Office are on the lookout for a wanted man.

According to deputies, 18-year-old Jerry Lee Spence is wanted on a carjacking warrant in connection with an incident on September 3 on Standridge Road and Jackson Street in Anderson.

Deputies described Spence as about 5'9" tall, weighing about 145 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Spence's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 or call 911.

Tips can also be reported anonymously by contacting Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.

