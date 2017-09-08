Deputies: Teen pepper-sprayed driver before Anderson Co. carjacking

Officials with Anderson County Sheriff's Office are on the lookout for a wanted man.

According to deputies, 18-year-old Jerry Lee Spence is wanted on a carjacking warrant in connection with an incident on Sep. 3 on Standridge Road and Jackson Street in Anderson.

Deputies said Spence was riding in a victim's car when he pepper-sprayed the victim in the face, physically kicked him out of the driver's seat and fled with the car.

Deputies described Spence as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds.

“Mr. Spence could make things a lot easier by turning himself in," Sheriff Chad McBride said.

Anyone with information regarding Spence's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400 or call 911. Tips can also be reported anonymously by contacting Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

