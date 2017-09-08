Deputies: Teen pepper-sprayed driver before Anderson Co. carjack - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Teen pepper-sprayed driver before Anderson Co. carjacking

Posted: Updated:
Jerry Lee Spence (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook) Jerry Lee Spence (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
Jerry Lee Spence (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook) Jerry Lee Spence (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with Anderson County Sheriff's Office are on the lookout for a wanted man.

According to deputies, 18-year-old Jerry Lee Spence is wanted on a carjacking warrant in connection with an incident on Sep. 3 on Standridge Road and Jackson Street in Anderson.

Deputies said Spence was riding in a victim's car when he pepper-sprayed the victim in the face, physically kicked him out of the driver's seat and fled with the car.

Deputies described Spence as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 145 pounds.

“Mr. Spence could make things a lot easier by turning himself in," Sheriff Chad McBride said.

Anyone with information regarding Spence's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400 or call 911. Tips can also be reported anonymously by contacting Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

MORE NEWS: Spartanburg man convicted of murder in 'senseless' shooting

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.