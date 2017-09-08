Deputies: Suspect arrested on drug charge after Laurens Co. chase

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a chase Friday night.

Deputies said the incident occurred when an officer attempted a traffic stop for speeding but a driver fled.

Stop sticks were used to apprehend the vehicle on Highway 49 and the driver was taken into custody after briefly fleeing on foot, deputies said.

Deputies said 25-year-old Quienzavious Terrell Rogers was arrested and charged with failure to stop for lights and sirens, speeding, reckless driving, and possession with intention to distribute methamphetamine.

