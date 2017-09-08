Deputies: Suspect arrested on drug charge after Laurens Co. chas - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Suspect arrested on drug charge after Laurens Co. chase

Posted: Updated:
LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a chase Friday night.

Deputies said the incident occurred when an officer attempted a traffic stop for speeding but a driver fled.

Stop sticks were used to apprehend the vehicle on Highway 49 and the driver was taken into custody after briefly fleeing on foot, deputies said.

Deputies said 25-year-old Quienzavious Terrell Rogers was arrested and charged with failure to stop for lights and sirens, speeding, reckless driving, and possession with intention to distribute methamphetamine.

Stay with FOX Carolina for more details on this developing story.

