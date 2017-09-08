DHEC urges SC dam, reservoir operators to lower water levels - FOX Carolina 21

DHEC urges SC dam, reservoir operators to lower water levels

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging citizens who own or operate reservoirs to take appropriate steps to lower water levels.

Due to heavy rainfall expected from Hurricane Irma, water levels should be lowered. DHEC officials said if dam levels are being lowered, dams downstream should be contacted and advised on the change as well.

Before and after the storm, DHEC said trash and debris should be cleared from spillways.

