Troopers: Toddler on bicycle struck by SUV in Spartanburg Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Toddler on bicycle struck by SUV in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
Trooper on Thornbird Circle (Sep. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina) Trooper on Thornbird Circle (Sep. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina)
BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a child on Friday.

Troopers said the collision occurred just before 5:15 p.m. on Thornbird Circle near Kittiwake Lane.

According to trooper Joe Hovis, a 30-month-old child was crossing the road on a bicycle and was hit by the driver of a 2017 Hyundai SUV.

Hovis said the child was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Spartanburg Regional before being taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.