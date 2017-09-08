Troopers: Toddler on bicycle struck by SUV in Spartanburg Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a child on Friday.

Troopers said the collision occurred just before 5:15 p.m. on Thornbird Circle near Kittiwake Lane.

According to trooper Joe Hovis, a 30-month-old child was crossing the road on a bicycle and was hit by the driver of a 2017 Hyundai SUV.

Hovis said the child was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Spartanburg Regional before being taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.