Diana Watson inducted into NATAS Silver Circle

FOX Carolina News anchor Diana Watson earned one of the most prestigious awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Southeast Chapter (NATAS).

Watson was inducted Friday night into The Silver Circle during a ceremony in Atlanta. The NATAS Silver Circle recognizes those who have given 25 years of outstanding service to broadcast news.

She co-anchors The Four O'Clock News and The Ten O'Clock News and has been with FOX Carolina since 2004.

2017 marked a big year of recognition for Watson, who also earned the 2017 NATAS Southeast Emmy for on-camera anchor and the 2017 STAR Award for best anchor from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.