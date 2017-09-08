Upstate hospitals, senior communities taking in hurricane evacuees

Upstate hospitals are making room for hurricane Irma evacuees.

Greenville Health System said they are currently housing at least three patients from the Lowcountry, while AnMed in Anderson is making room for at least 14 patients. Doctors said the numbers may seem low, but these patients are just some of those being spread across the state.

Most Upstate hospitals said they have been preparing through meetings for at least three days for the visiting patients.

One retirement facility in Greenville, Rolling Green Village, said they took in at least thirty elderly patients, along with pets and their family members.

Hospitals anticipate evacuees to stay until at least the beginning of next week, while the retirement facility said they anticipate their guests to stay for at least a week.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.