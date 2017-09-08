Upstate animal shelters take in coastal animals

It's been quite the journey for bagel the beagle over the last 24 hours. He was 1 of 17 animals evacuated by plane from Charleston to the Upstate.

Where he was set to be put up for adoption at Greenville County Animal Care. That process was shorter than his flight.

"I was actually eating lunch at the airway cafe whenever the crew came in and unloaded the dog crates,” explained new owner, Jennifer Gayton, “It was love at first sight."

Greenville County's Animal Care was already hosting a free adoption event Friday afternoon, because of hurricane Irma and evacuations, they extended the hours. Which allowed for more animals to be adopted to free up space for four legged friends in need.

Paula Church is the shelter’s community relations coordinator.

"The goal right now is to get shelters clear so that we can intake animals in the event they need housing,” explained Church.

The staff from Anderson County PAWS went down to Berkley County in Moncks Corner to take some of their animals back to the Upstate. Dr. Kim Sanders is the group’s director.

"We were able to load up 29 cats, 27 dogs and one bunny rabbit,” explained Dr. Sanders.

They've adopted or fostered out several of those already. Both sanders and Church say continued adoptions like Gayton and Bagel are needed as they brace for more possible animal evacuees.



"Feels good especially knowing someone else will be able to go in his place,” said Gayton.

