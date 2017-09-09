Coroner: Pedestrian fatally struck in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Pedestrian fatally struck in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene on Farrs Bridge Road at Sulphur Springs Road. (9/9/17 FOX Carolina) Scene on Farrs Bridge Road at Sulphur Springs Road. (9/9/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner along with SC Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in Greenville County early Saturday morning.

According to the SC Highway Patrol Traffic Information system, the collision occurred on Farrs Bridge Road at Sulphur Springs Road around 5:45 a.m.

The Berea Fire and Rescue team also responded to the scene.

Coroner Kent Dill confirms one pedestrian was killed in the collision.

No further details were released.

