Dispatch: Police investigating possible carjacking in Greenville

Perimeter set up near the Stop-N-Go convenience store. (9/9/17 FOX Carolina) Perimeter set up near the Stop-N-Go convenience store. (9/9/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville City Police have set up a perimeter near the Stop-N-Go convenience store after a reported carjacking nearby, per dispatch.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 10:22 a.m. about a possible carjacking on the 100 block of Mt. Zion Avenue.

Police are set up at the Stop-N-Go on East North Street as they continue to investigation.

FOX Carolina is there, working to gather more information.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

