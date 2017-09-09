Dispatch: Police investigating possible carjacking in Greenville

Perimeter set up near the Stop-N-Go convenience store. (9/9/17 FOX Carolina)

The Greenville City Police have set up a perimeter near the Stop-N-Go convenience store after a reported carjacking nearby, per dispatch.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 10:22 a.m. about a possible carjacking on the 100 block of Mt. Zion Avenue.

Police are set up at the Stop-N-Go on East North Street as they continue to investigation.

FOX Carolina is there, working to gather more information.

