Emergency shelters open in Colleton, Jasper, Richland Counties for Hurricane evacuees

UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA. UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Emergency shelters have opened up in several South Carolina counties awaiting those who have evacuated from south coastal areas due to Hurricane Irma.

Individuals are encouraged to have emergency plans in place and to use the shelter as a last resort, but those who must use the emergency shelter should consider the following before arriving:

  • Evacuees must bring own pillows, blankets and cots as these items may not be available at every location
  • If on a restricted diet, bring your own specialty food items

“The Department of Social Services is designated as the lead agency for coordinating mass care operations. In particular, DSS works with the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, the Department of Health and Environmental Control and other state agencies and volunteer relief organizations in disaster situations to coordinate the capability to meet basic human needs (shelter, food, bulk distribution of emergency relief supplies, disaster welfare inquiries, and emergency social services),” the release said.

Residents evacuating from the southern South Carolina coast may go to one of the following emergency shelters:

Colleton County – OPEN AT 9 a.m.

     Colleton County Middle School

     1379 Tuskegee Airmen Dr.

     Walterboro, S.C.

Jasper County - OPEN AT 10 a.m.

     Ridgeland High Junior-Elementary Complex

     250 Jaguar Trail

     Ridgeland, S.C.

Richland County – OPEN AT NOON

     Dent Middle School

     2721 Decker Blvd.

     Columbia, S.C.

Additional shelters will open based upon need. To see an updated shelter list, click here.

