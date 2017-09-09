North Greenville University housing families, students as Hurricane Irma approaches

Officials on the campus of North Greenville University have opened campus doors to house families from the coast and students from Charleston Southern University as Hurricane Irma approaches.

North Greenville University is housing the evacuees and feeding them at no charge.

At this time, there are 14 students there from Charleston Southern University and North Greenville University. Nine of those students are international students from Germany, Austria, Brazil, Serbia, South Africa, Finland and China.

University officials say six families are also on the way. They expect a total of 50 people when they all arrive.

Space is still available if needed.

