Public landings at Lake Bowen, Lake Blalock closed due to potential of severe weather, per Spartanburg Water

Clouds over Lake Bowen in Spartanburg County (FOX Carolina/ May 25, 2015)

Spartanburg Water officials sent a release out Saturday afternoon saying that due to the potential for severe weather, public landings at both Lake Bowen and Lake Blalock will be closed.

Communication Manager Chad Lawson said the landings will be closed as they anticipate the potential for severe weather on Monday and Tuesday.

"With the considerable rainfall and high winds that the Upstate could experience, we want to keep everyone safe," said Lawson.

