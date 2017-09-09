Irma keeps trending west, but Upstate impacts are LIKELY

The latest track of Irma takes it north toward the Florida coast on Sunday, making landfall somewhere near Tampa by late Sunday as a category 3 hurricane.. The storm would move north into Georgia, veering to the northwest through Monday toward Alabama and Tennessee, weakening to a remnant low.

This scenario would still being impacts to the Upstate, but would keep the worst of the winds and torrential rain to the west. Flooding and wind damage are still certainly possible here though. Here’s a look at the timeline.

8am-12pm Monday: Winds start to pick up and some rain bands approach. Winds up to 20-30 mph.

12pm-5pm Monday: Winds start gusting to tropical storm strength at 40-50 mph across western Upstate and northeast GA. Farther east we’ll see gusts at 30-40 mph. HEAVY rainfall approaches.

5pm-11pm Monday: Right now this looks like the worst of it with heavy rain, continued high winds with gusts as high as 50 mph. Some tornadoes will also be possible. Expect some downed trees and power lines during this time, especially with the saturated ground. Landslide in the mountains are possible as well if we see 4-6” of rain in some locations.

11pm Monday-6am Tuesday: Gradual improvement as winds slowly relax to 10-20 mph and rain thins out as the storm moves north and weakens. There will still be a tornado threat into the late night hours so stay weather aware.

Rain totals of 2-3” look common, while a few areas could see 4-6” of rainfall, especially west of I26.

TIMING AND INTENSITY IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE! If the track or speed of the system changes, so will all of our impacts.

In the mean-time expect sunny, pleasant fall weather around here! We won’t see a drop of rain until late Sunday night into early Monday.

