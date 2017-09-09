Irma makes landfall in Florida, Upstate impacts LIKELY Monday

Irma officially made landfall in Cudjoe Key, FL at 9:10 AM Sunday,

The latest track of Irma takes it along the west coast Florida coast Sunday and would then move north into Georgia, veering to the northwest through Monday toward Alabama and Tennessee, weakening to a remnant low Tuesday.

This scenario would still bring impacts to the Upstate but would keep the worst of the winds and torrential rain to the west. Flooding, wind damage, and isolated tornadoes are still certainly possible here though. Here’s a look at the timeline.

8am-12pm Monday: Winds start to pick up and some rain bands approach. Winds up to 20-30 mph.

12pm-5pm Monday: Winds start gusting to tropical storm strength at 40-50 mph across western Upstate and northeast GA. Farther east we’ll see gusts at 30-40 mph. HEAVY rainfall approaches.

5pm-11pm Monday: Right now this looks like the worst of it with heavy rain, continued high winds with gusts as high as 50 mph. Some tornadoes will also be possible. Read more about the tornado potential HERE. Expect some downed trees and power lines during this time, especially with the saturated ground. Landslides in the mountains are possible as well if we see 4-6” of rain in some locations.

11pm Monday-6am Tuesday: Gradual improvement as winds slowly relax to 10-20 mph and rain thins out as the storm moves north and weakens. There will still be a tornado threat into the late night hours so stay weather aware.

Rain totals of 2-3” look common, while a few areas could see 4-6” of rainfall, especially west of I-26.

TIMING AND INTENSITY IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE! If the track or speed of the system changes, so will all of our impacts.

ON THE COAST, a storm surge WARNING is in effect for Charleston and Hilton Head. A tropical storm WARNING is also in effect for these areas as well. Rising water levels and tropical storm force wind could cause damage beginning later this evening into Monday.

In the meantime, expect another day of sunshine later today with clouds building in late. Also expect a northeasterly breeze over 20 mph at times during the day.

