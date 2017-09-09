Fire crews on scene of house fire in Greer

Scene of house fire in Greer. (9/9/17 FOX Carolina)

Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Greer Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews with the Pelham-Batesville Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 200 block of Franklin Oaks Lane around 1:30 p.m.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

No further details were released.

