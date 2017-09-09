Fire crews on scene of house fire in Greer - FOX Carolina 21

Fire crews on scene of house fire in Greer

Posted: Updated:
Scene of house fire in Greer. (9/9/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of house fire in Greer. (9/9/17 FOX Carolina)
Scene of house fire in Greer. (9/9/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of house fire in Greer. (9/9/17 FOX Carolina)
Scene of house fire in Greer. (9/9/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of house fire in Greer. (9/9/17 FOX Carolina)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Greer Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews with the Pelham-Batesville Fire Department responded to the blaze on the 200 block of Franklin Oaks Lane around 1:30 p.m.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

No further details were released.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.