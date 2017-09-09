Gov. McMaster signs memorandum of understanding with FL governor to provide assistance; gives latest on Irma

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced on Saturday that he had signed a memorandum of understanding with Florida Governor Rick Scott to provide assistance from the state's first responders.

The assistance includes law enforcement, national guard, state fire rescue teams and other agencies as needed.

At this time, these are the following numbers of team members on duty:

1,349 national guardsmen on duty

1,696 troopers and local law enforcement on duty

107 state guardsmen on duty

264 SLED, PPP, DNR Agents on duty

McMaster addressed the memorandum at a press briefing on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Columbia. He also spoke on the progress of evacuation efforts in South Carolina.

Per the governor, so far the following have been affected by the evacuation in the Barrier Islands:

532 in Edisto Beach

468 on Dafuskie Island

743 on Fripp Island

105 Harbor Island

168 Hunting Island

42,000 Hilton Head Island

409 Knowles Island

32 Tullifiny Island



Governor McMaster said the greatest concern in South Carolina is the storm surge. He said there are 4-7 inches of rain possible with 10 inches of rain possible across the most southern part of the state. He said this could result in flash flooding, especially in the mountainous terrain and the Upstate.

Those seeking emergency shelter have several options right now and several others on standby, he continued. The shelters are currently only for South Carolinians, but they are preparing to receive residents from Florida and Georgia should they be needed.

As far as fuel, Governor McMaster said South Carolina is not experiencing shortages. He said fuel is continuing to be delivered to all branded gas stations such as Exxon and BP. He said independent, non-branded companies may experience some shortages.

Traffic was also a topic during the briefing. Officials say I-95 and I-26 are moving along with no signifcant congestion. They say an estimated 124,000 additional vehicles are on SC roads from neighboring states.

Hotels are available in Myrtle Beach and in the Upstate, McMaster said as the presser came to a close and he answered questions. He ended by saying they are "hoping for the best, preparing for the worst".

Anyone with emergency-related questions can call 1-866-246-0133. Anyone with price gouging concerns can call 803-737-3953 or email the attorney general at price gouging@scag.gov.

