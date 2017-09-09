Inman RV dealership offers free RV, boat, trailer storage for Irma evacuees

An Inman RV dealership is offering people evacuating from Irma’s path a free place to store their RVs, boats, horse trailers, storage trailers, and other large items.

Officials at Simply RV on Asheville Highway said the business has 8 to 10 acres of space for evacuee storage. People cannot stay on the premises but officials said people are welcome to park

Simply RV is located just off I-26 at Exit 15 in Inman.

Call 864-201-1707 for details.

