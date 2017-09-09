Wind speeds a concern for school buses as Upstate schools monitor Irma

Upstate school districts are monitoring weather conditions closely as Irma continues heading toward Florida.

A spokesman for Spartanburg District Five Schools said that the main concern was wind speeds, and that their school buses could not operate in sustained winds higher than 30 miles per hour.

Greenville County Schools, the state’s largest district, said schools will operate normally on Monday and Tuesday but officials will be monitoring conditions closely and reassess if necessary after Gov. Henry McMaster’s news conference on Sunday evening.

Oconee County Schools also said they will operate as normal but are also closely monitoring the storm.

Laurens District 55, Anderson County District One, and Spartanburg District Five said they will make a final decision about school operations on Sunday.

No other school districts in the area have announced any closings or delays as of Saturday evening.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.