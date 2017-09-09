Red Cross shelters open in NC for Hurricane Irma evacuees

The American Red Cross is opening four shelters in North Carolina on Saturday to house Hurricane Irma evacuees.

“Red Cross workers are providing meals, a safe place to sleep and emotional support for those who have fled Hurricane Irma and found themselves in North Carolina,” said Mary Donny, Red Cross disaster relief job director in North Carolina.

The following shelters will be open on Saturday at their respective times:

Henderson County: East Henderson High School - 150 Eagle Pride Dr., East Flat Rock, NC. Open at 7 p.m.

East Henderson High School - 150 Eagle Pride Dr., East Flat Rock, NC. Open at 7 p.m. Cleveland County : Bethlehem Fire Department, 1128 Bethlehem Rd Kings Mountain, NC. Open at 7 p.m.

: Bethlehem Fire Department, 1128 Bethlehem Rd Kings Mountain, NC. Open at 7 p.m. Mecklenburg County : JM Alexander Middle School, 12010 Hambright Rd. Huntersville, NC. Open at 5 p.m.

: JM Alexander Middle School, 12010 Hambright Rd. Huntersville, NC. Open at 5 p.m. Johnston County: 912 N. Brightleaf Blvd., Smithfield, NC. Open at 7 p.m.

Shelters are also open throughout the state of South Carolina.

