McMaster: SC not expected to see gasoline shortages due to Irma

The latest track of Irma take it into Florida as a major hurricane on Sunday, then moves it north into Georgia for Monday. Impacts in the Upstate would begin around Monday morning, and last through Tuesday morning before slowly winding down.More >
The latest track of Irma takes it north toward the Florida coast on Sunday, making landfall somewhere near Tampa by late Sunday as a category 3 hurricane..More >
The Solicitor's Office said a man will spend life behind bars after he was convicted of murdering one person and seriously injuring two others.More >
Upstate school districts are monitoring weather conditions closely as Irma continues heading toward Florida.More >
Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.More >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, urging citizens to prepare for possible landfall from Hurricane Irma.More >
On Friday after Governor Henry McMaster said he would not be enacting a statewide order regarding school closings, Upstate districts issued statements regarding their plans.More >
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued a mandatory evacuation for barrier islands of Beaufort County, Colleton County, and Jasper County at 10 a.m. on Saturday.More >
The Greenville County Coroner along with SC Highway Patrol responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in Greenville County early Saturday morning.More >
Red Cross opens shelter at East Henderson High School in Henderson County - 150 Eagle Pride Drive East Flat Rock, N.C. (9/9/17)More >
The Williamston Fire Department held a 9/11 Memorial Service on Saturday.More >
Tailgaters party ahead of the battle of the Tigers, when Clemson hosts Auburn Saturday night in Death Valley (7/7/2017)More >
A fundraiser was held on Saturday for a Greenville County Deputy's 2-year-old son who is battling leukemia.More >
Cyclists took their marks in Spartanburg on Saturday for the 16th annual Tour de Paws, which benefits the Spartanburg Humane Society.More >
Week 3 of high school football kicks off in the Upstate. (9/8/17)
Baby turtles head to the Georgia Aquarium to ensure their safety during Hurricane Irma.More >
Couture for a Cause is a unique event for artists, designers and students to participate in a runway competition with all proceeds going to benefit the Greenville chapter of the American Cancer Society. All of the pieces were constructed of recyclable and/or repurposed materials and modeled on the runway by cancer survivors of all ages. FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn emceed the event. (9/7/17)More >
On Thursday, Bob Jones University students began setting up the display of 2,977 American flags on campus. Each of the flags represents one of the 2,977 victims from 115 different countries who perished in the 2011 terror attacks on September 11. The display will remain in place through the morning of Thursday, September 14. (9/7/17)
