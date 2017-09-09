McMaster: SC not expected to see gasoline shortages due to Irma

SC Gov. Henry McMaster reassured state’s residents Saturday afternoon that South Carolina’s gas supply would likely not be greatly impacted by Hurricane Irma.

McMaster urged people to use and get gas normally. He said there’s no need to continually top off fuel tanks.

He said some small, independently owned stations may see a delay in getting shipments, but branded gas stations will likely not have any issues.

“Branded gas stations, Exxon, BP, the big ones, are not experiencing shortages because they have the contracts with the major oil companies,” McMaster said. They’re receiving gas at certain times on deliveries.”

McMaster said if people stop at a gas station is experiencing a shortage, they shouldn’t panic.

“If you know where the gas stations are, if it happens that one is out there ought to be another one close by that’s got plenty of gas,” the governor said.

