Coroner responding to Anderson Co. crash

The coroner has confirmed he was responding to a crash in Anderson County, Saturday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:41 on US 76 at Williams Road in Pendleton.

Injuries were initially reported by troopers, with the roadway blocked.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Police: Suspect sought after carjacking in Greenville

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

