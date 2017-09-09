Irma pulled water away from shorelines in the Bahamas - FOX Carolina 21

Irma pulled water away from shorelines in the Bahamas

Source: @Kaydi_K/ Twitter) Source: @Kaydi_K/ Twitter)
A woman in the Bahamas posted a disturbing image as Hurricane Irma passed continued to push through the Caribbean on Saturday.

“I am in disbelief right now,” Twitter user @Kaydi-K wrote. “This is Long Island, Bahamas and the ocean water is missing!”

The Washington Post reported that Hurricane Irma was so powerful with such low pressure, that the storm was literally sucking water from its surroundings into its core. The newspaper said the wind was also blowing water away from the shoreline on Long Island, where the photo was taken.

Hurricane Irma’s outer bands began touching the Florida Keys Saturday night.

The storm is currently expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast on Sunday.

