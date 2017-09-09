I-385 North blocked after deadly crash in Simpsonville

Red Cross opens shelter at East Henderson High School in Henderson County - 150 Eagle Pride Drive East Flat Rock, N.C. (9/9/17)More >
The Williamston Fire Department held a 9/11 Memorial Service on Saturday.More >
Tailgaters party ahead of the battle of the Tigers, when Clemson hosts Auburn Saturday night in Death Valley (7/7/2017)More >
A fundraiser was held on Saturday for a Greenville County Deputy's 2-year-old son who is battling leukemia.More >
Cyclists took their marks in Spartanburg on Saturday for the 16th annual Tour de Paws, which benefits the Spartanburg Humane Society.More >
Week 3 of high school football kicks off in the Upstate. (9/8/17)
Baby turtles head to the Georgia Aquarium to ensure their safety during Hurricane Irma.More >
Couture for a Cause is a unique event for artists, designers and students to participate in a runway competition with all proceeds going to benefit the Greenville chapter of the American Cancer Society. All of the pieces were constructed of recyclable and/or repurposed materials and modeled on the runway by cancer survivors of all ages. FOX Carolina anchor Cody Alcorn emceed the event. (9/7/17)More >
On Thursday, Bob Jones University students began setting up the display of 2,977 American flags on campus. Each of the flags represents one of the 2,977 victims from 115 different countries who perished in the 2011 terror attacks on September 11. The display will remain in place through the morning of Thursday, September 14. (9/7/17)
