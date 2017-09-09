I-385 North blocked after deadly crash in Simpsonville

A look at the crash (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 9, 2017)

I-385 North was blocked near between Fairview and West Georgia roads in the Simpsonville area Saturday night after a deadly crash, Simpsonville police.

Troopers reported the crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 28.

Simpsonville police three vehicles were involved.

One person was killed and two others were taken to the hospital with injuries but are expected to recover.

Police said traffic was being detoured onto Fairview Road and back onto the frontage road and back to I-385 via West Georgia Road.

