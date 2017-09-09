Help find missing elderly man with dementia last seen in Greenville

Deputies need your help to locate an elderly man missing out of the Greenville area.

According to Sgt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, 77-year-old Vicente Antonio Rodriguez was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 3 City View Street in Greenville.

Flood said Rodriquez has symptoms of dementia.

Deputies and K9 units are searching for Rodriquez at this time. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay clear of the search area "as to not contaminate a potential odor for the dogs to follow.

Rodriquez is described as a Native American/Hispanic male about 5'8" tall weighing 180 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and beige pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

MORE NEWS: CPD: Dad commits suicide after son, 2, accidentally shoots himself

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.