Deputies: Newborn dropped off at DSS in July is now in foster care, doing well

Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office shares photo of baby dropped off at DSS in July. (Source: GCSO Facebook page)

A newborn baby dropped off at Greenville County Square back in July, is doing well, according to an update from deputies on Facebook.

Official with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the child was left at the DSS office at Greenville County Square on July 21.

The Sheriff's Office shared a heartwarming photo of a man holding the small child, smitten by the sweet little face.

Deputies said Investigator Gura with the Crimes Against Children Unit in Greenville County Square heard about the newborn, and went to comfort the baby until the child's caregivers arrived and took custody of the child.

According to deputies, the baby has since been placed into foster care, and is doing great.

MORE NEWS: Trump to residents in Irma's path: 'Just get out of its way'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.