Facebook page full of Upstate families opening up their homes to evacuees escaping Irma

Some South Carolinians have come up with creative solutions to help the thousands of people fleeing Hurricane Irma They're turning to Facebook to offer their homes to Irma evacuees.

Miriam Alonso is a mother happy to have her daughters within arm’s reach and home safe, but not all of her family could make it out of Florida.

"They were very stubborn and they refused to leave," Alonso said.

As Irma gets ready to make landfall in Florida, Alonso is on pins and needles waiting for any updates from her parents and son still in Miami.

"They feel their home is steady so they have their reasons,” Alonso said. “But we are all very concerned, my father has a heart condition."

This storm hits very close to home for Alonso, who lived through Hurricane Andrew in 1992. She said Irma has already created a headache for her whole family. Her daughters left their belonging behind, one fleeing from Charleston, the other from Miami.

"I'm just imagining everything becoming flooded and that's unfathomable to me,” said Carolina Miles. So I'm scared, I’m very scared about that."

With family stuck hunkering down in Florida, the girls are keeping busy hoping to open their Taylors home to evacuees.

"We have a lot of extra rooms," said Kimberly Miles. “We just want to help.”

They aren't the only ones making the offer, a new Facebook page now has more than 180 members all willing to take evacuees in.

"I have seven children so our home is always kind of chaotic,” Alonso said. “It doesn't bother me at all to have a little bit more chaos."

It doesn't stop there, as Irma drives thousands out of the southeast, shelters are opening at a fast rate. Like the one that just opened its doors in Henderson County.

"We will be able to accommodate up to 600 people in this shelter,” said Alli Trask with the Red Cross North Carolina chapter. “So hopefully that will be enough to cover it."

Trask said she was asked to help open up a shelter, and in just two hours they had the high school gym ready to go.

"Our volunteers are amazing and they are on it,” Trask said. “They came straight out and started setting up."

No matter where they are staying, folks said they are worried about friends and family left behind. Kimberly Miles said her brother and sister in law are stuck in Florida, with a baby soon on the way.

"We are all kind of worried about that,” Miles said. “Our family across the country is just very concerned about it."

